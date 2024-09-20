Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,413 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 203,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 32,315 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -109.26%.

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, COO Britt A. Snider acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Articles

