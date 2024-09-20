Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,171 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 170,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 101,840 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,566.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Dorian LPG stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 54.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

