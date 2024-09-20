Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 29,843 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,843 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.91% of DouYu International worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter valued at about $3,526,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,750,000. Finally, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a market cap of $263.21 million, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 0.95.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DouYu International had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter.

DOYU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

