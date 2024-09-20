FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded by HSBC

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on FedEx from $339.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.63.

FDX stock opened at $300.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $39,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in FedEx by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

