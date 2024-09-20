FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22), Briefing.com reports. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx updated its FY25 guidance to $20.00-21.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 20.000-21.000 EPS.
FedEx Price Performance
FDX stock opened at $300.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
