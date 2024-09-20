FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $345.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $347.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.58.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $300.39 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.32 and its 200 day moving average is $274.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

