Fellazo (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) Trading Down 0.1%

Fellazo Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLLCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 6,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.
Fellazo Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.
About Fellazo
Fellazo Inc intends to focus its search for target businesses in the health food and supplement sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Yongkang, China.
Further Reading
