Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) PT Raised to $225.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $222.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Get Ferguson alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $208.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $147.62 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $976,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 176,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,127,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.