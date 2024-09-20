Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.57% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.9% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity D & D Bancorp

In other Fidelity D & D Bancorp news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $40,151.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan Silverman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,049 shares in the company, valued at $981,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 759 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $40,151.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $156,047 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

