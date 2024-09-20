Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Holdings Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 564,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,641 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $27,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,642 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $539.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

