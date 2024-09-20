Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 547,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $24,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,382,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 669.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 264,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,867 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

