Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.67

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.67 and last traded at $62.67, with a volume of 1947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

