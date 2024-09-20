Financial Connections Group Inc. Purchases 227 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 28,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 441,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 46,391 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 253,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.49.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $189.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

