Financial Review: Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) and Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of Danaos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Danaos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Danaos and Cadeler A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Danaos presently has a consensus target price of $105.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.44%. Cadeler A/S has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.50%. Given Cadeler A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadeler A/S is more favorable than Danaos.

This table compares Danaos and Cadeler A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos 58.15% 17.88% 14.63% Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Danaos and Cadeler A/S”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos $988.29 million 1.57 $576.30 million $29.46 2.72 Cadeler A/S $123.07 million 19.18 $12.44 million N/A N/A

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S.

Summary

Danaos beats Cadeler A/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

