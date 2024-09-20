Financial Review: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and BTC Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -46.31% -3.64% -3.39% BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

CleanSpark has a beta of 4.18, suggesting that its stock price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTC Digital has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CleanSpark and BTC Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 1 5 0 2.83 BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

CleanSpark currently has a consensus price target of $18.97, suggesting a potential upside of 110.04%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CleanSpark and BTC Digital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $342.81 million 6.00 -$136.59 million N/A N/A BTC Digital $6.77 million 0.43 -$2.82 million N/A N/A

BTC Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CleanSpark.

Summary

CleanSpark beats BTC Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

