Financial Review: Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.



Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 25.62% 21.17% 19.40% Helius Medical Technologies -1,487.54% -258.06% -113.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semler Scientific and Helius Medical Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $68.18 million 2.51 $20.58 million $2.79 8.77 Helius Medical Technologies $594,000.00 4.10 -$8.85 million ($13.04) -0.06

Analyst Recommendations

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Semler Scientific and Helius Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 0 1 4.00 Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,822.91%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Semler Scientific.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Helius Medical Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific



Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, family practitioners, healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups and retailers. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Helius Medical Technologies



Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

