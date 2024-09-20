Financial Survey: BioLargo (BLGO) versus Its Rivals

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BioLargo to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioLargo and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million -$3.50 million -8.12 BioLargo Competitors $6.84 billion $211.64 million 67.91

BioLargo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLargo Competitors 139 1250 1568 44 2.51

This is a summary of current ratings for BioLargo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 13.47%. Given BioLargo’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioLargo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioLargo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12% BioLargo Competitors -591.84% 5.15% -0.65%

Risk and Volatility

BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo’s peers have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioLargo peers beat BioLargo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

