Financial Survey: Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) versus Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and Mondelez International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A -108.01% -7.73% Mondelez International 10.97% 16.69% 6.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Borealis Foods and Mondelez International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Mondelez International 0 0 18 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mondelez International has a consensus target price of $78.61, indicating a potential upside of 5.12%. Given Mondelez International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mondelez International is more favorable than Borealis Foods.

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Mondelez International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mondelez International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Borealis Foods and Mondelez International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A N/A -$2.94 million N/A N/A Mondelez International $35.98 billion 2.79 $4.96 billion $3.15 23.74

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods.

Risk & Volatility

Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mondelez International has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mondelez International beats Borealis Foods on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's brand portfolio includes Oreo, Ritz, LU, CLIF Bar, and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone chocolate. It serves supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, distribution centers, third party distributors, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents. The company also sells products directly to businesses and consumers through e-retail platforms, retailer digital platforms, as well as through its direct-to-consumer websites and social media platforms. Mondelez International, Inc. was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International, Inc. in October 2012. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

