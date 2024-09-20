Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0055 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 43.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Findev Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNSGF opened at $0.27 on Friday. Findev has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.

Findev Company Profile

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

