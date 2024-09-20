First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,257 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of First Busey worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 22.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,895,000 after buying an additional 212,782 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Busey by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,359,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,686,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,552,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 3,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,092,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $143,358.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 264 shares of company stock valued at $5,319 and have sold 22,790 shares valued at $536,477. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Busey from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

First Busey Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.84. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 17.18%. Equities research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

