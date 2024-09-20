First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 95,800 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.57% of Janus International Group worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 702,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 126,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,329,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,419,000 after acquiring an additional 290,764 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Janus International Group stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $248.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

