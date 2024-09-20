First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,965 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $41,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 17.4% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $38.84 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

