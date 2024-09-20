First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.78

Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.78 and last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,956,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,717,000 after purchasing an additional 490,770 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 27.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,334,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,400,000 after purchasing an additional 720,820 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3,632.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,992,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,718 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,556,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,482,000 after buying an additional 130,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

