First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Short Interest Down 6.4% in August

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 197,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 503,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 30,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 45.8% during the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 141,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 44,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 45.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at $411,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $22.75 on Friday. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $208.71 million, a PE ratio of 68.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FFNW shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

