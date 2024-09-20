First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,515,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,647,000 after buying an additional 3,470,346 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,408,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,988,000 after buying an additional 84,666 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

First Horizon Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $17.46.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.