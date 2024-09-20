First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,348 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.96% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $56,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after buying an additional 42,580 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 146,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 31,710 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 54,973 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 850,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after purchasing an additional 74,434 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 74.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

