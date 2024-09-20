First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

FIBK opened at $32.01 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 17.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 533,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,580,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,204,000 after purchasing an additional 367,212 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,350,000 after buying an additional 142,069 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,051,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,974,000 after buying an additional 32,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 887,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,648,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

