First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Trading Up 2.5%

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. 2,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

First Niles Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84.

First Niles Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

