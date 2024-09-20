First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on FQVLF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.51.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

