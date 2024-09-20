First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Trading 3.3% Higher

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.72. 1,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $15.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3219 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
