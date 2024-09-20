First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Trading 3.3% Higher

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.72. 1,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3219 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FPA Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 4.90% of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

