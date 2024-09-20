First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.68. 435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a market cap of $6.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

