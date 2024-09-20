First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.41% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0666 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

