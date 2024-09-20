First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Stock Price Up 1.3%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.12 and last traded at $39.12. Approximately 86 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
