First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Trading 0.7% Higher

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.94 and last traded at $113.50. 10,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 27,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.66.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.19.

Get First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.