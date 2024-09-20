First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,837 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.49% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 64,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

Shares of MARB opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.07. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $20.43.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

