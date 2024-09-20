First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.54 and last traded at $93.16. Approximately 3,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.13.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $135.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

