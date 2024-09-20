First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.54 and last traded at $93.16. Approximately 3,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.13.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $135.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
