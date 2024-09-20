First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Stock Price Up 0.9%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.41 and last traded at $68.41. Approximately 253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.82.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4423 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.
