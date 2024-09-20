First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FIXD)

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $45.58 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $46.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64.
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
