FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FE. Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Shares of FE opened at $43.23 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

