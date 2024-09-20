FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 51,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 82,460 shares.The stock last traded at $179.10 and had previously closed at $178.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FSV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on FirstService from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

FirstService Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.44 and a 200-day moving average of $161.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. FirstService’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 8,066.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 35.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in FirstService by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 49.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

