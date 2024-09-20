Fiske (LON:FKE) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) traded down 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.50 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.93). 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.99).

Fiske Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of £8.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,410.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Fiske Company Profile

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

