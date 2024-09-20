Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $95.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $89.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Five Below from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho cut Five Below from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Five Below from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Get Five Below alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Five Below

FIVE opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.87. Five Below has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth $111,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $1,291,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after purchasing an additional 769,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.