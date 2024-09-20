Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Gap Down to $30.01

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.01, but opened at $29.34. Five Star Bancorp shares last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 1,124 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $657.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $87,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,128.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $116,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 79,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 30.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

