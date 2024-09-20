Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

FSI opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

About Flexible Solutions International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSE:FSI Free Report ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

