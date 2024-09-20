FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG) Trading 1.4% Higher

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.52 and last traded at $135.32. 1,305 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $133.39.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $216.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.28 and a 200-day moving average of $127.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $4,638,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the first quarter worth $380,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the first quarter worth $259,000.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX USA ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based index composed of US-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

