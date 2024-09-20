FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Trading 0.6% Higher

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.72 and last traded at $66.41. 2,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.02.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $164.70 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the second quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the second quarter worth $1,659,000.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

