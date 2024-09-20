FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.09

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $1.01. FlexShopper shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 48,262 shares trading hands.
FlexShopper Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.90, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. On average, analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShopper
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in FlexShopper by 30.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50,847 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the 4th quarter valued at $2,721,000. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.
FlexShopper Company Profile
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FlexShopper
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.