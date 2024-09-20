FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.09

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $1.01. FlexShopper shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 48,262 shares trading hands.

FlexShopper Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.90, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. On average, analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShopper

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 26,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $28,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,476,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,410.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 74,059 shares of company stock valued at $84,573 over the last 90 days. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in FlexShopper by 30.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50,847 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the 4th quarter valued at $2,721,000. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.