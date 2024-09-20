Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Fluent alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fluent

Fluent Price Performance

FLNT stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fluent has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $58.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.61 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 20.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Fluent will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Fluent by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth $90,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.