Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACW) Short Interest Down 6.0% in August

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance
FIACW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Focus Impact Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.11.
About Focus Impact Acquisition
