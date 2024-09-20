Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACW) Short Interest Down 6.0% in August

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

FIACW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Focus Impact Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

Get Focus Impact Acquisition alerts:

About Focus Impact Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.