Foran Mining (TSE:FOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cormark

Foran Mining (TSE:FOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cormark from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Foran Mining Trading Down 0.3 %

FOM opened at C$3.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.77. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.39 and a 1-year high of C$4.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.33 and a beta of 3.82.

